Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

