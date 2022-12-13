International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

