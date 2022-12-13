Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 14,277 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
