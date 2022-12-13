International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

