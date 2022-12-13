Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $471.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.40 and a 200 day moving average of $411.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $482.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

