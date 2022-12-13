International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $234.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

