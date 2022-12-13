Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.4 %

RGA stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.20. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.