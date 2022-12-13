New Millennium Group LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

