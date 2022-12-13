ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $609.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $817.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.