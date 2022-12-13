Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 170 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

