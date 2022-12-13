Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $74,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.