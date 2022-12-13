Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE:CB opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

