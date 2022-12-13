Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 252,332 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,332 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises approximately 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.32% of BlackLine worth $132,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

