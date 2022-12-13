Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,247 shares during the period. Certara comprises 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Certara worth $86,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,759,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,086 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.