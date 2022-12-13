6,227 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

