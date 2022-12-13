6,227 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.