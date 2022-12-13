Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,372 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $57,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

