Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230,882 shares during the period. Alarm.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.62% of Alarm.com worth $111,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

