Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 35,762 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,762 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 7.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE DHR opened at $273.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.77 and its 200 day moving average is $266.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

