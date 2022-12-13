Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $67,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,480 shares of company stock valued at $30,702,109. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VEEV opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $271.45.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.