Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $67,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,480 shares of company stock valued at $30,702,109. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $271.45.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.