W Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

W Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.