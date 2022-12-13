WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,963 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $66,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

