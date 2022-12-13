Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614,004 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Rollins worth $109,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 44.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 76.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Price Performance

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

