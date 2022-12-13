Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,788 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.24% of Power Integrations worth $54,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.3 %

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.