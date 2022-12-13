Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,292 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $62,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.