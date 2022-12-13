W Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

W Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

