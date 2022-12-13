Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 90,985 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,985 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $122,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

