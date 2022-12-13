Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $91.29 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,721 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $91,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 541.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 76.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exponent Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $123.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

