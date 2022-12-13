iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.



