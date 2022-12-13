Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415,223 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Healthcare Services Group worth $59,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 116.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 143,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $969.84 million, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

