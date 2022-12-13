TheStreet Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 1.7 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,117,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Ambev by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 335,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 159,810 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 310,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.