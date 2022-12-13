Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

