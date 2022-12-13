nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of nVent Electric to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after buying an additional 438,280 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 66.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 305,318 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

