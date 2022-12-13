Goldfinch (GFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.11 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $174,761.93 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.51 or 0.05162203 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00509089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.86 or 0.30163779 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,860,778 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

