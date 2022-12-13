FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $26.88 million and $2,604.22 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00010304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.51 or 0.05162203 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00509089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.86 or 0.30163779 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.80826406 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,282.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

