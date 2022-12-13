SwissBorg (CHSB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $421,874.79

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $240.68 million and approximately $421,874.79 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001379 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.51 or 0.05162203 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00509089 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.86 or 0.30163779 BTC.
SwissBorg Profile
SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
