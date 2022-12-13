Rublix (RBLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.21

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Rublix token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $385,438.73 and $6.21 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.0187723 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

