Dero Price Tops $3.80 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $83,787.08 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00021781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,447.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00441303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00865440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00106699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00627478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,109,636 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

