Efforce Tops One Day Volume of $272,184.24 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. Efforce has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and $272,184.24 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.51 or 0.05162203 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00509089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.86 or 0.30163779 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

