Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00075130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

