SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $60.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $60.75 million and $12.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00239440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05737108 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $15,313,621.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

