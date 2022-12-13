Beta Finance Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $45.15 million and $2.71 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.51 or 0.05162203 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00509089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.86 or 0.30163779 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

