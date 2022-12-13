Bend DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $511,981.00 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $511,981.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

