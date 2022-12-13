Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

