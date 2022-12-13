Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 56.5% in November

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

ADES stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.70. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.