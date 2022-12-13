Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Drops By 79.0%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $14,464,000. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

