Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Decreases By 57.4%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the November 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,737.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.