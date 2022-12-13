Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

