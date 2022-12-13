Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.