Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 14,194 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

