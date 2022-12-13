Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Declines By 56.3%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

