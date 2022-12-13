Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 82.7%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 190,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,612,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 714,405 shares of company stock worth $269,985. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astrotech Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.